Wednesday, October 31 2018
Wednesday, October 31 2018

The first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia has launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
The first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia has launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
The first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia has launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp holds a speech during the first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot holds a speech during the first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
Acting RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan presented the future directions of the social policy of Armenia during the first large-scale international conference dedicated to the poverty reduction in Armenia launched at the Komitas Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, October 30 2018
MP from 'Elq' parliamentary faction Hovik Aghazayan and MP from 'Tsarukyan' parliamentary faction Sergey Bagratyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
