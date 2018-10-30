Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, October 30 2018
Editor-in-Chief of 'Azg' daily Hakob Avetikyan, deputy head of the Free Democrats Party of Armenia Anzhela Khachatryan and member of the Governing Body of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Anahit Bakhshyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125634
Editor-in-Chief of 'Azg' daily Hakob Avetikyan, deputy head of the Free Democrats Party of Armenia Anzhela Khachatryan and member of the Governing Body of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Anahit Bakhshyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125635
Editor-in-Chief of 'Azg' daily Hakob Avetikyan, deputy head of the Free Democrats Party of Armenia Anzhela Khachatryan and member of the Governing Body of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Anahit Bakhshyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125636
Editor-in-Chief of 'Azg' daily Hakob Avetikyan, deputy head of the Free Democrats Party of Armenia Anzhela Khachatryan and member of the Governing Body of the RA Ministry of Education and Science Anahit Bakhshyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Tuesday, October 30 2018
MP from 'Elq' parliamentary faction Hovik Aghazayan and MP from 'Tsarukyan' parliamentary faction Sergey Bagratyan are guests in Hayatsk press club
Tuesday, October 30 2018
Former president of CBA, economist Bagrat Asatryan, Advisor to the RA Prime Minister Artak Manukyan and economist Babken Tunyan are guests in 'Article 3' press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook