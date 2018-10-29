Archive
Monday, October 29 2018
Official ceremony of handing over and implementation of the 'School Food' program to the RA Government from the UN World Food Program took place at the No. 15 school of Gyumri, Shirak Province
Image Code: MHM0125616
Image Code: MHM0125617
Image Code: MHM0125618
Image Code: MHM0125619
Image Code: MHM0125620
Image Code: MHM0125621
Monday, October 29 2018
Extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
