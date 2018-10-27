Archive
Saturday, October 27 2018
An event under the title of 'Creative notFREEDOM' took place at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125579
An event under the title of 'Creative notFREEDOM' took place at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125580
An event under the title of 'Creative notFREEDOM' took place at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125581
An event under the title of 'Creative notFREEDOM' took place at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125582
An event under the title of 'Creative notFREEDOM' took place at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125583
Presentation of Parajanov's 'Isolation' book took place within the framework of the 'Creative notFREEDOM' event at the at the Parajanov Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
A memorial ceremony is held at the monument in memory of the October 27, 1999 crime victims in the RA NA’s park
