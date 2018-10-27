Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, October 27 2018
A memorial ceremony is held at the monument in memory of the October 27, 1999 crime victims in the RA NA’s park
Image Code: MHM0125572
A memorial ceremony is held at the monument in memory of the October 27, 1999 crime victims in the RA NA’s park
Image Code: MHM0125573
A memorial ceremony is held at the monument in memory of the October 27, 1999 crime victims in the RA NA’s park
Image Code: MHM0125574
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pays a tribute to the victims of crime on October 27 at the memorial placed in the yard of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0125575
People pay a tribute to the victims of crime on October 27 at the Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0125576
People pay a tribute to the victims of crime on October 27 at the Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0125577
People pay a tribute to the victims of crime on October 27 at the Yerablur Military Pantheon
Image Code: MHM0125578
Politicians paid a tribute to the victims of crime on October 27 at the memorial placed in the yard of the RA National Assembly
Friday, October 26 2018
A press conference ahead of the 'Yerevan FoodFest' festival took place at Novosti-Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook