Tuesday, October 23 2018
The Minister in charge of Trade of the EEC Veronika Nikishina gave a press conference within the framework of the international 'Eurasian Week 2018' international exhibition at the Meridian Expo-Center
Image Code: MHM0125474
Image Code: MHM0125475
Image Code: MHM0125476
Image Code: MHM0125477
Image Code: MHM0125478
Image Code: MHM0125479
Image Code: MHM0125480
Wednesday, October 24 2018
RA National Assembly session took place
Tuesday, October 23 2018
Russian President's Aide, famous economist Sergey Glazyev and President of the Union of Armenians of Russia, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO Ara Abrahamyan are guests in Novosti-Armenia press club
