Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, October 23 2018
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125452
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125453
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125454
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125455
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125456
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125457
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125458
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125459
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125460
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125461
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Image Code: MHM0125462
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed Synopsys Awards for success in Information technologies
Tuesday, October 23 2018
Political analyst Hakob Badalyan, political scientists Anush Sedrakyan and Edgar Vardanyan gave a press conference on the topic of the 'Summary of local self-government elections: Political Assessment' at the Media Center
Tuesday, October 23 2018
A plenary session on the topic of the ‘Technological breakthrough and potential possibilities of the EAEU countries’ took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook