Sunday, October 21 2018
The 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125345
A marathon with the participation of 2800 runners took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125346
A marathon with the participation of 2800 runners took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125347
A marathon with the participation of 2800 runners took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125348
A marathon with the participation of 2800 runners took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125350
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan attended the cycling marathon organized within the framework of the ‘Erebuni-Yerevan 2800’ events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125351
A cycling marathon took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125352
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan attended the cycling marathon organized within the framework of the ‘Erebuni-Yerevan 2800’ events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125353
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan attended the cycling marathon organized within the framework of the ‘Erebuni-Yerevan 2800’ events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125354
A cycling marathon took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125355
A cycling marathon took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125356
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan attended the cycling marathon organized within the framework of the ‘Erebuni-Yerevan 2800’ events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125360
A parade of brass orchestra took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125361
A parade of brass orchestra took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125362
A parade of brass orchestra took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125363
A parade of brass orchestra took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125364
A parade of brass orchestra took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125365
A memorial drinking fountain was placed within the framework of 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events at the park named after Artur Karapetyan in Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125366
A memorial drinking fountain was placed within the framework of 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events at the park named after Artur Karapetyan in Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125368
A concert of classical music under the slogan of 'My Classical Yerevan' took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125369
A concert of classical music under the slogan of 'My Classical Yerevan' took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125370
A concert of classical music under the slogan of 'My Classical Yerevan' took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125371
A concert of classical music under the slogan of 'My Classical Yerevan' took place within the framework of the 'Erebuni-Yerevan 2800' events in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 19 2018
Executive Director of Business Armenia Fund Armen Avak Avakyan gave a press conference at the RA Government's press hall
