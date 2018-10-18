Archive
Thursday, October 18 2018
Leader of the National Security Party, adviser-consultant of the Artsakh Republic Permanent Representation to Armenia Garnik Isagulyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0125318
Image Code: MHM0125319
Acting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and founder of 'Multi Group' Gagik Tsarukyan attended the opening of the world's biggest mining in Armenia
Head of Yerevan Press Club Boris Navasardyan gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
