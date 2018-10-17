Archive
Wednesday, October 17 2018
International expert Hovhannes Igityan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
International expert Hovhannes Igityan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Head of Yerevan Municipality Department of Development and investment Programs Tigran Sargsyan, head of Arm Marathon's Board of Trustees Anahit Adamyan and Director of Public Affairs and Communications of the 'Coca-Cola' HBC Elina Margaryan presented the details of the marathon to be held in Yerevan on October 21 at the Yerevan History Museum
Arianne Caoili gave a press conference about her 1900 km bicycle trip in 'Hodvats 3' press club
