Monday, October 15 2018
RA Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan holds an opening speech during the second forum of CIS scientists at the session hall of the RA National Academy of Sciences
Image Code: MHM0125205
The second forum of CIS scientists started at the session hall of the RA National Academy of Sciences
Image Code: MHM0125206
Image Code: MHM0125207
Sunday, October 14 2018
The funeral of the freedom fighter and member of ‘Sasna Tsrer’ group Arayik Khandoyan was served at Yerablur Military Pantheon of Yerevan, Armenia
