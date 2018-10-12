Archive
Friday, October 12 2018
Newly elected Secretary General of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie is the Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125141
Image Code: MHM0125142
Image Code: MHM0125143
Friday, October 12 2018
The pre-match training of the Armenia national football team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia
