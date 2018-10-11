Archive
Thursday, October 11 2018
The gala concert within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125098
Image Code: MHM0125101
A festive firework after the gala concert within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0125102
Image Code: MHM0125103
Image Code: MHM0125104
Image Code: MHM0125105
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
