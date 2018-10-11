Archive
Thursday, October 11 2018
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0125075
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0125076
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0125077
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0125078
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0125079
An exhibition under the title of ‘Armenia-France. Centuries-old connection’ opened within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at Matenadaran
Thursday, October 11 2018
The gala concert within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, October 11 2018
President of France Emmanuel Macron pays a visit to the Charles Aznavour House-Museum in Yerevan within the framework of his visit to Armenia
