Wednesday, October 10 2018
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0124997
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0124998
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0124999
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125000
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125001
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125002
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125003
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125004
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125005
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125005
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125006
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125007
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125008
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125009
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125010
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan during the first session of the City Council at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125011
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125012
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125013
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125014
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0125015
The first session of the newly elected City Council took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
