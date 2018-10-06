Archive
Saturday, October 06 2018
The Armenian flag was flown on the national mourning day declared in Armenia on Charles Aznavour's funeral day who passed away at the age of 94
Image Code: MHM0124905
Image Code: MHM0124906
Image Code: MHM0124907
Image Code: MHM0124908
Image Code: MHM0124909
Image Code: MHM0124910
Image Code: MHM0124911
Friday, October 05 2018
A tribute ceremony was paid to Charles Aznavour near the star of the great chansonier placed on Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan, Armenia
