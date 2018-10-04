Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, October 04 2018
Concert of the famous Viennese Choir took place within the framework of the 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0124872
Concert of the famous Viennese Choir took place within the framework of the 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0124873
Concert of the famous Viennese Choir took place within the framework of the 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0124874
Concert of the famous Viennese Choir took place within the framework of the 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0124876
Concert of the famous Viennese Choir took place within the framework of the 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Thursday, October 04 2018
A discussion on the topic of the 'Transitional justice. What problems will it solve in Armenia?' took place in 'Article 3' press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook