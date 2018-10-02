Archive
Tuesday, October 02 2018
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124792
People gathered in front of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124793
A car blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124794
People gathered in front of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124795
People gathered in front of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124796
People gathered in front of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124797
People gathered in front of the RA National Assembly during the extraordinary session
Image Code: MHM0124798
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan surrounded with thousands of people walks towards the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124799
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan surrounded with thousands of people walks towards the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124800
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan surrounded with thousands of people walks towards the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124801
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan surrounded with thousands of people walks towards the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124802
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124803
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124804
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124805
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124806
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against a hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124807
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against a hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124808
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124809
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124810
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124811
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against a hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124812
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against a hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124813
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124814
Thousands of people light up their phones holding a minute of silence in memory of Charles Aznavour during the rally in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124815
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against a hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124816
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124817
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124818
Thousands of people light up their phones holding a minute of silence in memory of Charles Aznavour during the rally in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124819
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124820
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124821
Thousands of people light up their phones holding a minute of silence in memory of Charles Aznavour during the rally in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124822
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124823
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124824
Thousands of people entered the area of the Parliament after the hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124825
Thousands of people entered the area of the Parliament after the hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124826
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0124827
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0124828
Thousands of people entered the area of the Parliament after the hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124829
Thousands of people entered the area of the Parliament after the hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124830
Thousands of people entered the area of the Parliament after the hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0124833
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124834
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124835
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124836
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinnyan holds a speech during a rally against hastily passed bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
