Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, October 02 2018
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124785
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124786
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124787
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124788
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124789
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124790
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124791
People lay flowers and Candle-lighting after hearing the news of Charles Aznavour death on the square named after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, October 02 2018
Thousands of people gather after the RA National Assembly hastily passed a bill during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia
Tuesday, October 02 2018
Armenian people and higher officials write their condolences for Charles Aznavour at the maison of the great chansonnier
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook