Friday, September 28 2018
Conference of the business-investors with the participation of the special guest from the European business network of investors / EBAN / Brigitte Baumann took place at Alexander Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124688
Image Code: MHM0124689
Image Code: MHM0124690
Image Code: MHM0124691
The world's biggest gata was placed near Swan Lake of Yerevan, Armenia
