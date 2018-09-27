Archive
Thursday, September 27 2018
A workshop under the heading of 'Armenia-EU Strategic Policy Dialogue' took place within the framework of the reforms in the sphere of justice at the Armenia Marriott
Image Code: MHM0124647
Image Code: MHM0124648
Image Code: MHM0124649
Image Code: MHM0124650
Thursday, September 27 2018
A press conference ahead of the 'Yerevan Color Run 2018' event took place in LOFT club
Thursday, September 27 2018
An international conference on the topic of the 'Citizen Service Offices: transparent, accountable and citizen-oriented services' took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
