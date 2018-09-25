Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, September 25 2018
The main rehearsal of the 'Daredevils of Sassoun, Armenian heroic epic poem' took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Image Code: MHM0124620
The main rehearsal of the 'Daredevils of Sassoun, Armenian heroic epic poem' took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Image Code: MHM0124621
The main rehearsal of the 'Daredevils of Sassoun, Armenian heroic epic poem' took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Image Code: MHM0124622
The main rehearsal of the 'Daredevils of Sassoun, Armenian heroic epic poem' took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Tuesday, September 25 2018
RA Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan attended the opening ceremony of the 'SPORT CAB' research and innovation center at the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport
Tuesday, September 25 2018
A press conference ahead of the premiere of 'Daredevils of Sassoun, Armenian heroic epic poem' took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook