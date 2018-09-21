Archive
Friday, September 21 2018
The Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124478
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other higher officials paid a visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the Independence Day of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124479
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other higher officials paid a visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the Independence Day of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124486
An official award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124501
Events dedicated to the 27th anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0124506
'Selfie Time' with the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place within the framework of the events dedicated to the 27th anniversary of Armenia's Independence, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124511
Events dedicated to the 27th anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0124516
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the official reception on the occasion of the 27th Anniversary of Armenia's Independence at the RA Prime Minister's Residence
Image Code: MHM0124518
Official reception on the occasion of the 27th Anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place at the RA Prime Minister's Residence
Image Code: MHM0124522
After the official reception on the occasion of the 27th Anniversary of Armenia's Independence the gates of the RA Prime Minister's Residence were opened
Image Code: MHM0124527
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan walked from the RA Prime Minister's Residence towards the Swan Lake were the pre-election campaign of the 'My Step' Alliance was held
Image Code: MHM0124550
A festive firework on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
A festive firework on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The pre-election campaign of ‘My Step’ alliance ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan took place near the Swan Lake of Yerevan, Armenia
