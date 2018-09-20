Archive
Thursday, September 20 2018
Members of 'My Step' Alliance hold their pre-election campaign ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan near the Mergelyan Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124468
Image Code: MHM0124469
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan from 'My Step' Alliance Hayk Marutyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan near the Mergelyan Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124470
Image Code: MHM0124471
Image Code: MHM0124472
Image Code: MHM0124473
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance near the Mergelyan Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124474
Image Code: MHM0124475
Image Code: MHM0124476
Thursday, September 20 2018
The jubilee event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Parliament took place at the RA National Assembly
