Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, September 19 2018
An exhibition entitled 'Saryan and France' opened within the frameworks of Francophonie events at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum
Image Code: MHM0124424
An exhibition entitled 'Saryan and France' opened within the frameworks of Francophonie events at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum
Image Code: MHM0124425
An exhibition entitled 'Saryan and France' opened within the frameworks of Francophonie events at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum
Image Code: MHM0124426
An exhibition entitled 'Saryan and France' opened within the frameworks of Francophonie events at the Martiros Saryan House-Museum
Wednesday, September 19 2018
'The breath of Syrian-Armenian culture in Yerevan' charity exhibition-fair dedicated to the Independence Day of Armenia opened in the intersection of Tumanyan street and Northern Avenue heading to the Teryan and Old Yerevan streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, September 19 2018
Students of the Yerevan State University of Theatre and Cinematography went on a strike
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook