Monday, September 17 2018
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan from Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan holds her pre-election campaign in Nor-Nork administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124389
Image Code: MHM0124390
Image Code: MHM0124391
Image Code: MHM0124392
Image Code: MHM0124393
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan from ‘Yerevan Societies’ party Anahit Tarkhanyan holds her pre-election campaign in Nor-Nork administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
