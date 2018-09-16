Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, September 16 2018
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan took place on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124367
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan took place on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124368
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan took place on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124369
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124370
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124372
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan took place on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124373
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' alliance on Garegin Nzhdeh Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, September 15 2018
A protest action against the demolition of the building of the Little Singers of Armenia in Arami street of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook