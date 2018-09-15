Archive
Saturday, September 15 2018
A protest action against the demolition of the building of the Little Singers of Armenia in Arami street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124357
A protest action against the demolition of the building of the Little Singers of Armenia in Arami street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124358
Saturday, September 15 2018
Ambassadors accredited to Georgia paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of their official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
