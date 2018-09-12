Archive
Wednesday, September 12 2018
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan holds his pre-election campaign at the circular crossroads of Paruyr Sevak in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124266
Image Code: MHM0124267
Image Code: MHM0124268
Image Code: MHM0124269
Image Code: MHM0124270
Image Code: MHM0124271
Image Code: MHM0124272
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' Alliance ahead of mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124273
Image Code: MHM0124274
Image Code: MHM0124275
Image Code: MHM0124276
Wednesday, September 12 2018
'Prosperous Armenia' party started its pre-election campaign ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan from the monument of Davit Anhaght in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
