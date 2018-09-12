Archive
Wednesday, September 12 2018
'Prosperous Armenia' party started its pre-election campaign ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan from the monument of Davit Anhaght in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124260
Image Code: MHM0124261
Image Code: MHM0124262
Image Code: MHM0124263
Image Code: MHM0124264
Image Code: MHM0124265
Wednesday, September 12 2018
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan holds his pre-election campaign at the circular crossroads of Paruyr Sevak in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, September 12 2018
Candidate for Mayor of Yerevan Mikayel Manukyan together with the other nominated candidates from the ARF talked to the merchants of Masiv market in Yerevan, Armenia
