Tuesday, September 11 2018
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Davtashen administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124217
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan
Image Code: MHM0124218
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan
Image Code: MHM0124219
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan
Image Code: MHM0124220
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124221
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124222
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124223
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124224
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124225
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124226
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan presented the pre-electoral program during the rally in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124227
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Davtashen administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124230
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124231
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124232
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124233
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124234
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124235
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0124236
The pre-election campaign of 'My Step' party ahead of the mayoral elections in Davtashen administrative district of Yerevan, Armenia
Pre-election campaign of the Prosperous Armenia Party ahead of the mayoral elections in Yerevan started from Davtashen District of Yerevan, Armenia
