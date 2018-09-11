Archive
Tuesday, September 11 2018
A public discussion on the topic of the 'Yerevan garbage collection issues' took place in 'Article 3' press club
Image Code: MHM0124188
Image Code: MHM0124189
Image Code: MHM0124190
Image Code: MHM0124191
Image Code: MHM0124192
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaelle Jean gave a joint press conference
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan welcomed Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaelle Jean at the RA MFA
