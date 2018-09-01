Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, September 01 2018
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123935
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123936
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123937
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123938
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123939
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123940
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123941
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123942
RA President Armen Sarkissian meet with children with special needs and from socially-vulnerable families at the RA Presidential Residence
Saturday, September 01 2018
Armenian schools celebrate the Day of Knowledge and Education
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook