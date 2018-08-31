Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, August 31 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123924
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123925
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123926
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123927
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123928
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Image Code: MHM0123929
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the ‘Kangaroo’ math contest’s participants
Friday, August 31 2018
Head of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service of the RA MES Gagik Surenyan gave a press conference at the Blitz Info press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook