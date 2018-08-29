Archive
Wednesday, August 29 2018
Political forces handed the lists of Yerevan City Council candidates to the Central Electoral Commission
Image Code: MHM0123882
Yerevan City Council candidate Davit Khazhakyan holds a briefing at the RA Central Electoral Commission
Image Code: MHM0123883
Image Code: MHM0123884
Yerevan City Council candidate Armen Martirosyan holds a briefing at the RA Central Electoral Commission
Image Code: MHM0123885
Image Code: MHM0123886
Syrian-Armenian repatriate George Barseghyan donated a gun used during the Battle of Ayntap, a family relic to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
