Friday, August 24 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123814
German Chancellor Angela Merkel steps out of the airplane ahead of her official visit to Yerevan at the ‘Zvartnots’ international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123816
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes the German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 'Zvartnots' international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123819
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes the German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 'Zvartnots' international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123821
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes the German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 'Zvartnots' international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123822
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes the German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 'Zvartnots' international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123824
German Chancellor Angela Merkel plants a tree during her visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123825
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath as she pays a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123826
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath as she pays a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123827
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath as she pays a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123828
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reacts with the German Chancellor Angela Merke during their visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123830
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers as she visits the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123831
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes the German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 'Zvartnots' international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123832
German Chancellor Angela Merkel signs on a t-shirt during her visit to the ‘TUMO’ Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123834
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a visit to the ‘TUMO’ Center for Creative Technologies during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123835
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a visit to the ‘TUMO’ Center for Creative Technologies during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123836
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123838
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123839
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123840
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123842
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference summarizing the official visit of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123843
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press conference within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123844
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press conference within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123845
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hand with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after the joint press conference at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123846
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hand with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after the joint press conference at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123847
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press conference within the framework of her official visit to Yerevan at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0123849
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a visit to the ‘TUMO’ Center for Creative Technologies during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123850
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a visit to the ‘TUMO’ Center for Creative Technologies during her official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, August 23 2018
Opening ceremony of the Armenian gampr dog's statue authored by sculptor Levon Tokmajyan took place in Yerevan, Armenia
