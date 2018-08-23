Archive
Thursday, August 23 2018
Collection of Julia Mutlu's Armenian traditional costumes was presented at the Tekeyan Center

Image Code: MHM0123809
Image Code: MHM0123809
Image Code: MHM0123810
Image Code: MHM0123810
Image Code: MHM0123811
Image Code: MHM0123811
Image Code: MHM0123812
Image Code: MHM0123812
Image Code: MHM0123813
Image Code: MHM0123813
Collection of Julia Mutlu's Armenian traditional costumes was presented at the Tekeyan Center
Thursday, August 23 2018
Opening ceremony of the Armenian gampr dog's statue authored by sculptor Levon Tokmajyan took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, August 23 2018
Members of the 'Public of Yerevan' alliance Anahit Tarkhanyan, Ani Yeremyan and Armen Hovhannisyan are guests in Henaran press club
