Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 22 2018
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123767
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123768
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123769
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123770
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123771
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123774
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123775
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123776
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123778
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123779
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123780
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 21 2018
Head of the Research Center, Doctor of Economic Sciences Tatul Manaseryan spoke about the current economic situation of Armenia at the Sputnik Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook