Tuesday, August 21 2018
Head of the Research Center, Doctor of Economic Sciences Tatul Manaseryan spoke about the current economic situation of Armenia at the Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0123765
Image Code: MHM0123766
Wednesday, August 22 2018
Official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 21 2018
RA Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan spoke about the issues and cooperation possibilities at the RA Ministry of Diaspora
