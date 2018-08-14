Archive
Tuesday, August 14 2018
Members of 'Privet Rob' initiative hold a protest action in front of the RA Prosecutor's Office
Image Code: MHM0123680
Image Code: MHM0123681
Tuesday, August 14 2018
Members of 'Privet Rob' initiative entered the Erebuni Plaza Hotel and prevented the press conference of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in Yerevan, Armenia
