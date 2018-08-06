Archive
Monday, August 06 2018
People with visual impairments hold a protest action near the statue of Avetik Isahakyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123606
People with visual impairments hold a protest action near the statue of Avetik Isahakyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123607
People with visual impairments hold a protest action near the statue of Avetik Isahakyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123608
People with visual impairments hold a protest action near the statue of Avetik Isahakyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123609
People with visual impairments hold a protest action near the statue of Avetik Isahakyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, August 04 2018
Viktor Soghomonyan and advocates of Robert Kocharyan Aram Orbelyan, Ruben Sahakyan, Sargis Grigoryan, Hayk Alumyan gave a press conference at the Erebuni Plaza BC
