Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, July 30 2018
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123521
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123522
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123523
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123524
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123525
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123526
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123527
Welcoming ceremony of the Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123529
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123530
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123531
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123532
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123533
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123534
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123535
RA President Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0123536
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123537
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123538
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123539
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123540
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123541
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Matenadaran within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, July 30 2018
Political scientist Stepan Grigoryan gave a press conference in Henaran press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook