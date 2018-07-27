Archive
Friday, July 27 2018
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123467
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123468
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123469
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123470
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123471
Former Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov presented to the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0123472
Hearings of the March 1 events' case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, July 26 2018
Former Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov presented to the Special Investigation Service related to the March 1 events
