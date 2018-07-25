Archive
Wednesday, July 25 2018
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates took place at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the Hippocratic Oath ceremony of the Mkhitar Heratsi Medial University graduates at the No.1 Medical Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
RA President Armen Sarkissian paid a visit to the newly opened museum of writer Hrant Matevosyan
