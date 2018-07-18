Archive
Wednesday, July 18 2018
Hrant Tokhatyan organized a press tour at 'Kanaz' Cultural Center in order to get everyone acquainted with the current state of the building
Image Code: MHM0123324
Image Code: MHM0123325
Image Code: MHM0123326
Image Code: MHM0123327
Image Code: MHM0123328
Image Code: MHM0123329
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
