Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, July 18 2018
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
Image Code: MHM0123318
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
Image Code: MHM0123319
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
Image Code: MHM0123320
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
Image Code: MHM0123322
A visit was paid to the Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections of the North-South Road Corridor
Wednesday, July 18 2018
Hrant Tokhatyan organized a press tour at 'Kanaz' Cultural Center in order to get everyone acquainted with the current state of the building
Wednesday, July 18 2018
Architect Artak Ghulyan and head of the History and Cultural Preservation Agency of the of the RA Ministry of Culture Armen Abroyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook