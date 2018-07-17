Archive
Tuesday, July 17 2018
Session of the Parliamentary working group established for the reform of the electoral legislation of the Republic of Armenia took place at the RA National Assembly
Session of the Parliamentary working group established for the reform of the electoral legislation of the Republic of Armenia took place at the RA National Assembly
Tuesday, July 17 2018
Opening ceremony of Aram Manukyan’s statue took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, July 17 2018
A press conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union) took place at the RA Ministry of Diaspora
