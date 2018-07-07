Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, July 07 2018
Protesters of 'New Armenia New Catholicos' initiative set up tents near the Seat of Catholicos Karekin II in Etchmiadzin, Armavir Province
Image Code: MHM0123108
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative set up tents near the Seat of Catholicos Karekin II in Etchmiadzin, Armavir Province
Image Code: MHM0123114
Protesters of 'New Armenia New Catholicos' initiative set up tents near the Seat of Catholicos Karekin II in Etchmiadzin, Armavir Province
Saturday, July 07 2018
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook