Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, July 07 2018
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Image Code: MHM0123109
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Image Code: MHM0123110
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Image Code: MHM0123111
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Image Code: MHM0123112
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Image Code: MHM0123113
Protesters of ‘New Armenia New Catholicos’ initiative hold a protest action at the Seat of the Catholicos demanding his resignation
Saturday, July 07 2018
Protesters of 'New Armenia New Catholicos' initiative set up tents near the Seat of Catholicos Karekin II in Etchmiadzin, Armavir Province
Saturday, July 07 2018
Holy Lance was taken out for the worship at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook