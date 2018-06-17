Archive
Sunday, June 17 2018
People gathered in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of First Instance of Avan and Nor-Nork Administrative Districts where General Manvel Grigoryan’s application of preventive measure is examined
Sunday, June 17 2018
A protest march in support of General Manvel Grigoryan with a demand of ‘Freedom to the General’ took place in Yerevan, Armenia
